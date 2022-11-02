Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,805,367 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,805,367 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.40% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $176,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $938,627,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 12,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,369. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CM. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

