Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 43,108 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.81% of Brookfield Renewable worth $49,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.