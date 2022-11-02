Scotia Capital Inc. Has $26.98 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.69. 30,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.