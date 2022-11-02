Scotia Capital Inc. Has $31.11 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.64.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,101. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

