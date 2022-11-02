Scotia Capital Inc. Has $355.59 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. BCE comprises 2.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of BCE worth $355,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after buying an additional 1,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 933,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 17,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

