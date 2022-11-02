Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 43.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after buying an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.41. 48,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

