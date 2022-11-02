Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.67. 55,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,419. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

