SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Up 1.7%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Approximately 307,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,120,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

SDX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

