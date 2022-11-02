Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 83774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

