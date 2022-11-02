Sector Gamma AS Buys Shares of 49,205 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $99.67. 79,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

