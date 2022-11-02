Sector Gamma AS Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises about 7.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.21% of Incyte worth $34,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,998. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

