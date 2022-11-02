Sector Gamma AS Sells 16,407 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sector Gamma AS cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.