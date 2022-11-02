Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 99,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.