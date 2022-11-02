Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,810 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 183,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

