Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. 22,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,579. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

