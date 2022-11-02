Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,670. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

