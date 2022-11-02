Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $469,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after purchasing an additional 124,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 181,228 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. 18,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,369. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.