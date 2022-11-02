Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,745 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in nVent Electric by 65.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $862,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,982. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

