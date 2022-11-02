Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 11,050 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 220,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,087. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

