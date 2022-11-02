Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 389,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.75. 165,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

