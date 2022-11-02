Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.5 %

LLY stock traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

