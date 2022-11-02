Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.35 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $92.35 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,417.31 or 1.00000959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039250 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00390028 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,398,867.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.