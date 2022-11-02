Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.61 billion-$9.61 billion.

Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.05. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

