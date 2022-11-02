SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
SelectQuote Trading Up 2.2 %
SLQT opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
