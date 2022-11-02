SelfKey 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $230.78 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, SelfKey has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and approximately $230.78 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,201.15 or 0.30863369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012054 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

