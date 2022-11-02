SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $24.12 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $24.12 million and $14.14 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

