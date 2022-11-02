Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.02

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 368067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

