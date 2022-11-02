Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 1st

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SXT opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $106.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies



Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

