Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $9.05 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

