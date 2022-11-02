Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Service Co. International Trading Up 9.7 %

SCI stock traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Service Co. International by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

