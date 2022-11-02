ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NOW opened at $418.56 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 422.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,200. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

