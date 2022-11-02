Share Buyback Plan Announced by Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 2,288,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.