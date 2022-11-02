Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.18

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.11, with a volume of 29040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Shawcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.86.

Shawcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.71.

Insider Transactions at Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

