Shentu Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003978 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $70.33 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,069,415 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

