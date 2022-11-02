Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 352.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Trading Up 1.6 %

Shopify Company Profile

Shares of SHOP opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

