Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Drops By 6.3%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In other news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $245,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Astronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 319,303 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,653,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 20.7% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. Astronics has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

