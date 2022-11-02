Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increases By 5.6%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 939,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,378. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

