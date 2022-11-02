Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Grows By 5.3%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Wager purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 14,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $71,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 590,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,566.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Wager bought 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,708 shares of company stock worth $199,159. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

