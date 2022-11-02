Short Interest in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Increases By 5.5%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.65. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

