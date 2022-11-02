Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Expands By 6.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 18.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 49.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.12%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also

