Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Rises By 6.8%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -107.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 105.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $674,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

