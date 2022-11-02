Short Interest in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Drops By 6.3%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

GreenLight Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRNA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GreenLight Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Insider Activity

GreenLight Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,061,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,403,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.