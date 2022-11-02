Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Increases By 6.3%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Identiv Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Identiv in the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Identiv by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

