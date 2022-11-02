Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rises By 5.6%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

