SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 5.8%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 4,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 243,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

SI-BONE last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,916 shares of company stock worth $468,710 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $279,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

