SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

