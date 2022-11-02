SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SIGA stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.
Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.