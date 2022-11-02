Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$255.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.60 million.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,027. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

