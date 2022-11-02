Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

