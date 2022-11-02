Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.33

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as low as $17.54. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 142,121 shares.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.