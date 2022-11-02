SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SITE Centers Stock Up 0.4 %
SITC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.