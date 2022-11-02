SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

SITC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

